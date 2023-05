OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As severe weather moved through the Sooner State, fans of Law & Order were not able to watch their favorite shows.

KFOR severe weather preempted original episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The preempted programs will now air at the following times:

Law & Order, Tuesday, May 16, 2-3am (Monday night going into Tuesday morning)

Law & Order: SVU, Wednesday, May 17, 2-3am (Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursday, May 18, 2-3am (Wednesday night going into Thursday morning)

If the titles are not reflected in the TV guides, DVR users will need to record both 2 a.m. episodes of Pawn Stars and 2:30 a.m. episode of Early Today.