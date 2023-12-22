OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing to protect Oklahoma schools from gun violence.

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said she worked with schools, law enforcement and public safety officials to come up with Senate Bill 1254.

But not everyone is on board.

“My first initial thought is it’s just legislative ignorance,” said Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

The bill increases the penalty for carrying an illegal firearm onto school property from a misdemeanor to felony.

“House Bill 2614 in 2014 took away the felony because of the prosecutorial abuse by a district attorneys,” said Spencer. “It’s completely unnecessary.”

Advocates for gun rights said firearms aren’t the problem.

“The problem is not gun violence. It’s violence,” said Spencer.

In addition to stiffer charges, the bill increases the fine from $250 to $2,500.

Prosecutors can also seek a year in prison if the person with the weapon is found guilty.

A penalty, Moms Demand Action said is needed.

“It’s just to make gun-owners take it seriously, the responsibilities that they have to keep their firearms secure,” said Beth Furnish, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action.

While both groups agree schools should be a safe place, some believe the proposed bill isn’t the way to do it.

“By taking guns away from peaceful citizens is not and never the answer,” added Spencer.

The bill will be up for consideration in February.