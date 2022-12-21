OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 2, which proposes an amendment to the Oklahoma Constitution.

The proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state.

The proposed amendment is as follows: “The State of Oklahoma is an inseparable sovereign state, a part of the Federal Union known as the United States of America, and the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land and any laws to the contrary are null, void, and of no effect in this state.”

“For far too long, the federal government has trampled on state sovereignty,” Sen. Nathan Dahm said. “This proposal is an attempt to restore balance between the state and the feds.”

If passed by the Legislature, the proposed amendment would be put to a vote of the people in the next election.

“This new language reiterates that the states are not subservient to the federal government,” Dahm said. “The states created the federal government, gave it the power that it does have, and reserved the remainder to themselves.”