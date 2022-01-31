OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two state lawmakers are working to raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage through two proposed bills.

Sen. Mary Boren authored Senate Bill 332, also known as the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act. The bill would increase Oklahoma’s minimum wage each year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2027.

According to the measure, the state’s minimum wage would increase after that to stay with Consumer Price Index increases.

Sen. George Young is also hoping to raise the minimum wage to $15, but he is taking a different approach.

Under Senate Bill 1232, Oklahoma’s minimum wage would immediately jump to $12 an hour and would increase by 50 cents every year for the next six years.

Currently, Oklahoma’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and has not been increased in 12 years.