Lawmakers learn about Oklahoma City Public Schools’ many initiatives during annual breakfast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools hosted state lawmakers in their annual Legislative Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The event is held each year so lawmakers can meet OKCPS staff and students and learn more about the school district and its efforts, according to an OKCPS news release.

Lawmakers met with board members, district leaders, 2020-2021 teacher of the year finalists and students from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.

“It’s important that we personally thank the legislators who represent our community for their commitment to education. Their engagement and advocacy impacts the future of each and every child in our district and plays a critical role in the success of education in our city and in our state,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

Photo from OKCPS.

McDaniel gave updates on OKCPS’ mental health and wellness programs, educational equity, support for bilingual students and the district’s planning and improvement efforts, according to the news release.

“The OKCPS Board of Education has placed a huge emphasis on mental health, knowing that our students can’t learn until we are able to meet their basic needs,” said Board Chair Paula Lewis. “Being able to share this and other district initiatives with our local lawmakers gives them the insight and knowledge they need to advocate for our students and families. We are grateful for their attendance today.”