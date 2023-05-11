OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two weeks left until the end of session and the education deal is closer than ever, according to the Governor and legislative leadership.

For months, the House and Senate disagreed over how much money should go into the state funding formula, along with an idea from the House called the Oklahoma Student Fund.

The fund would be outside the state formula and spending for districts would be capped at $2 million.

But on Thursday afternoon, Speaker Charles McCall said in the most recent negotiations, “the House pivoted from the Oklahoma Student Fund approach.”

“After review of the new approach, the House made a written offer of $700 million in new recurring public education funding, the only written offer submitted, which was rejected,” said Speaker McCall, in part of a statement.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said Thursday that $700 million is too much for recurring revenue and in part of the offer was more money for the Red Bud Program.

Treat said the House wanted $200 million in additional dollars for Red Bud, whereas the Senate wants $100 million in additional dollars.

Red Bud is for underfunded schools and it is paid for by medical marijuana tax revenue.

Governor Kevin Stitt held his weekly press conference Thursday to discuss education.

He said the two bodies are close to a deal.

“They need to get this stuff filed probably by Monday morning so we’ll be working all weekend long,” said Stitt.

The House and Senate already agreed on a private school tax credit bill.

Stitt told Oklahomans that a teacher pay raise was going to happen.

“Teachers can be very excited, we’re gonna get a teacher pay raise done,” said Stitt.

Despite the differences on Red Bud funding and the overall spending number, the Governor is pleased with the effort to provide record funding for public education.

“Depending on how the numbers fall out it’ll be about a 15 percent increase in public education funding,” said Governor Stitt.