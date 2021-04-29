Lawmakers walk out during sermon criticizing State Senator Nathan Dahm’s vulgar sexual remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma senators walked out of a Thursday morning sermon on the Senate floor, after the chaplain spoke out against recent vulgar comments made by Senator Nathan Dahm.

Dahm, a senator from Broken Arrow, has been under fire after making what some claim to be an offensive and misogynistic comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Everyone who heard it should have deemed it wrong, Senator Dahm,” said the Rev. Dr. Lee E. Cooper Jr. during his message on the Senate floor. “You don’t have to take it back. It’s still sexist.”

Sen. Nathan Dahm

Cooper used his platform on the Senate floor to condemn the comments Dahm made last week, in which he made a sex joke about Harris, suggesting she slept her way to the top.

“There’s a lot of different things that could be said about that with her vast experience and how she got her start in politics,” said the senator. “You can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience.”

“The intimation is this,” said Cooper. “Women cannot succeed unless they’re either on their backs or on their knees, and that is wrong.”

The Rev. Dr. Lee E. Cooper Jr.

Instead of standing up with the pastor, several lawmakers were seen standing up and walking out.

“Yeah walk out. It’s not the first time,” said Cooper during his message, after several leaders stood up from their desk and headed toward the door.

“What’s really going on is our inability to have a civil dialog and have civil discourse,” the pastor told KFOR. “That statement in and of itself is sexist, misogynistic and it is racist.”

Last week, Republican Senate Leader Greg Treat called the comments “Misogynistic, disrespectful and immature.”

When KFOR asked for comment on the lawmakers who walked out, we were told by his communications director that he doesn’t anticipate Treat having any comment on the situation.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Kamala Harris is sworn as U.S. Vice President by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dahm doubled down in a KFOR interview.

“Anyone who is trying to make this about all women is disingenuous,” said the senator.

The pastor also doubled down and defended his message on the Senate floor.

“I wish that those who walked out would’ve stayed to hear all of my comments, because I’m certainly calling for reconciliation,” said the pastor.

KFOR reached out to several Republican lawmakers, including those who walked out during the sermon. So far, we have not heard back.