Lawsuit against Oklahoma County district attorney candidate dismissed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lawsuit that was filed against an Oklahoma County district attorney candidate has been dismissed.

On Dec. 15, three female plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court against Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger, his relative, and his wife.

In the lawsuit, the relative was accused of sexually abusing, assaulting, battering, grooming, harassing and inappropriately touching the plaintiffs when they ranged in age from preteen to teenager.

The lawsuit targeted Gayland Gieger and his wife because the plaintiffs allege the abuse occurred while the relative was under their supervision.

However, Gieger’s campaign manager said the lawsuit was “entirely without merit” and was part of a political attack.

“The allegation in this lawsuit was found to be entirely without merit by three independent law enforcement agencies. This is a political attack by Gieger’s opponents who can’t compete with his two decade record of fighting for sexual abuse victims. This lawsuit was filed by a disgraced politician who himself was criminally charged with maiming a woman, and is further evidence of the political motive in this lawsuit.” EVAN HANDY, CAMPAIGN MANAGER

Gieger, the assistant district attorney who successfully prosecuted former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw for multiple counts of rape, is running to succeed David Prater as Oklahoma County’s district attorney. He has been an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County for 22 years.

Gayland Gieger, right, Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, listens during the sentencing hearing of Daniel Holtzclaw, center, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. At left is defense attorney Robert Gray. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was convicted of raping and sexually victimizing several women on his beat, was sentenced to 263 years in prison and will serve the terms consecutively. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Gieger says it was dismissed.

“It is offensive and unconscionable to play politics with my family’s lives, especially over Christmas. It, however, reveals the true character of those who oppose me and how low some will stoop in politics. Those responsible should be ashamed and apologize to my family, but I doubt that will occur,” Gieger said.

“If they would do this to my family because of the momentum of our campaign, I fear for what kind of legal abuses would occur fi the wrong person has the power of the Oklahoma County District Attorney. I am not a politician. I’m a prosecutor who has ethically fought for victims of terrible crimes for over 22 years. Although they falsely attack my family, it has not stopped me, and it will not stop me from working every day to protect yours,” he added.