OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A lawsuit against the homeowners of the pool where a Deer Creek teen drowned in June 2021 has been dismissed.

Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Adewole Amuda, 18, was pronounced dead at a home in the 21600 block of Villagio Drive during the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Court documents revealed “25 to 35 people” were attending a party at the residence and “none of the attendees were 21 years of age.”

However, “three adults over 21 were present on the premises.”

Evidence of alcohol and marijuana were found surrounding the pool.

A medical report revealed Amuda’s alcohol blood level was .10 at the time of his death, bringing up questions of if the homeowners’ would face charges.

Under Oklahoma’s Social Host Law, if people under 21 are gathered and drinking on private property, the person who provides the location is considered the social host and can be held accountable.

However, the investigation stalled when witnesses would not reveal who provided the alcohol to Amuda or if the homeowners knew of the underaged drinking.

Then-Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told KFOR about a year into the investigation that, “there are no cooperating witnesses that can give evidence of who purchased, provided, or knew that underage people consumed the alcohol, or if the homeowner knew the alcohol was there.”

Amuda’s family has been seeking answers since his death and filed a lawsuit claiming negligence against the homeowners.

However, that lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice May 5, 2023, meaning the family cannot refile the lawsuit in the future.