Lawsuit filed against City of Valley Brook, police chief, and 3 others after 2018 aggressive arrest

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop from over two and a half years ago is now leading to a lawsuit against the city of Valley Brook, its police chief, as well as three others.

The man behind the suit is claiming assault and battery against the three officers involved, false arrest, and negligence.

“Let me see your cleet license!” said Officer Dallas Kirby.

“Don’t yell at me,” said Harold Brown, who was just pulled over.

This December 2018 traffic stop from Valley Brook police starting with a tag light out.

“Drivers license and insurance,” Kirby said.

“Yeah. What did you pull me over for?” Brown said.

“Your tag lights are not working,” Kirby said.

“You pulled me over for that? Come on man,” Brown said.

“I would figure that you would be more professional being a security officer,” Kirby said.

The man behind the wheel, Harold Brown, is now suing the city of Valley Brook, Police Chief Michael Stamp, Dallas Kirby– who pulled him over and two other officers.

“Step out,” Kirby said. “Uh uh. No. We’re not playing that game. Turn around. Put your hand behind your back.”

“Don’t fight!” Kirby said.

“I’m not fighting you!” Brown said.

Brown then dragged to the ground.

“Stop resisting!” Kirby said.

“You out of your mind.” Brown said.

And arrested. Kirby telling Brown the reason– disorderly conduct.

“Disorderly conduct? You full of shit. Read me my rights then,” Brown said.

“I don’t have to,” Kirby said.

“Yeah you do,” Brown said.

And once he’s in the patrol vehicle, you can see blood dripping down Brown’s face.

Brown’s attorney Jeff Box providing News 4 with the body cam and dash cam footage.

“It’s very disturbing to watch this officer just ramp. Ramp a simple traffic stop for a tag light out. Literally a tag light only and it ramps from a very calm situation to just the yelling and the abuse and the assault and battery that they do against Mr. Brown,” Box said.

Box says Brown was arrested in the 1900 block of SE 59th street, which he tells us is Oklahoma City jurisdiction. Not Valley Brook.

The lawsuit saying- “none of the roadway where plaintiff was stopped, detained, and arrested… is within defendant town of Valley Brook’s jurisdiction.”

And just two weeks ago, on July 2nd, the arrest of Nicholas Bowser. Box says the pursuit starting in Oklahoma City limits.

“Part of what they’re required to do if they’re in another jurisdiction, meaning Oklahoma City, they’re required to call Oklahoma City and inform Oklahoma City police that they’re there and they’ve made a stop,” Box said.

But Box says they didn’t do that– ticketing Bowser inside Valley Brook.

“They’re doing it purely for financial gain. I don’t know what state agency is responsible for what Valley Brook is doing or how to make it stop but I will do whatever I can to do that,” Box said.

We did talk with the Valley Brook Chief of Police– as well with City Attorney Bob Thompson. They tell us they can’t comment on pending litigation, but the officer involved in Brown’s arrest was disciplined after the incident and is no longer with the department.