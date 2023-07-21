EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- A China Healing Massage co-owner and masseuse is not only facing eight felony counts sexual battery, but now also a lawsuit.

News 4 broke the story of Dehong “Tony” Lu in September, two days before he was arrested.

Dehong “Tony” Lu. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center.

One of his alleged victims, Alex filed a police report against Lu in 2022 after he inappropriately touched her during a massage appointment.

“I could hear his breathing picking up and noticed something was off and I could hear him touching himself,” said Alex. “You never think you’re going to be in a situation like this.”

Alex was just the first domino to fall in this situation. After she shared what happened to her at China Healing Massage, another woman filed a police report.

Soon after, Lu was arrested by Edmond Police originally on seven counts of sexual battery. The Oklahoma State Courts Network now shows eight counts of sexual battery have been filed against Lu.

News 4 spoke with Lu through a translator in September 2022 about the allegations prior to him getting arrested.

He staked his innocence, but said he had been recently accused of sexual assault no more than four times.

The masseuse claimed some of the victims knew each other and also told KFOR people come into his business looking for “problems,” trying to “make money from him.”

Lu’s translator said the masseuse felt sadness with the allegations that have been brought forward, that it has put pressure on him. She also said he has lost sleep over what has happened.

After Alex’s incident at the end of August 2022, Lu’s translator said he had not performed any other massages.

“He’s not that kind of man, you know, work hard,” said Lu’s translator.

In late June, one of the alleged victims, which News 4 has chosen not to name at this time, filed a lawsuit against both Lu and China Healing Massage.

Court records show the alleged victim came into China Healing Massage in June 2022 for a couple’s massage with her husband, but the pair was split up and taken to different rooms. Lu was reportedly her masseuse.

“[Alleged victim] was placed on a massage table, face down, and… Lu proceeded to perform a full body massage. During said massage, Lu raised [alleged victim’s] right and left arms so that they would graze [Lu’s] genitals,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit continued on with saying the alleged victim was “extremely alarmed” by Lu’s behavior and initially hoped it was accidental.

The behavior was said to have continued on more than one occasion, so the alleged victim confronted Lu and demanded he cease inappropriate behavior.

Shortly after she requested to discontinue the massage, according to the lawsuit.

The alleged victim attempted to leave, but Lu “ran to the door and attempted to prevent [alleged victim] from leaving the room.”

The alleged victim and her attorney have now filed a lawsuit against Lu and China Healing Massage for:

Battery

General Negligence

Negligence Per Se

Negligent Hiring, Training, and/or Supervision

Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

False Imprisonment

The lawsuit states because of Lu’s actions, the alleged victim has suffered physical and mental pain, emotional distress, and anxiety.

The alleged victim in this lawsuit is seeking $10,000 in actual and compensatory damages.

News 4 has reached out to Lu’s attorney several times for comment, but has not heard back.

Back in September, News 4 found out China Healing Massage’s business license was invalid, according to the Oklahoma Secretary of State.

The translator told KFOR it appeared invalid because of late annual fees to the state. They had not paid as of September 7, according to the translator.

As of Friday morning, both of their business licenses for China Healing Massage now pop up as “dissolved” meaning there was a formal closure of the business with the state.

However, News 4 stopped by the massage parlor Friday afternoon and the open sign was lit up and someone manning the front desk answered the phone.

News 4 reached out to Lu’s translator again on Friday, but she hung up the call before answering and left our text on read.

Lu is set to be back in court October 3 at 9 a.m.