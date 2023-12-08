ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A lawsuit has been filed against the operators of the Robert M. Greer Center – Liberty of Oklahoma – and several staff members after reports of abuse at the facility in Enid.

The Defendants named in this lawsuit include:

Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation

Liberty Healthcare Corporation

Anthony Huhman (Greer Center Administrator)

Marc Tatro (Unit Program Manager)

Hugh Sage (Greer Center Administrator)

The Robert M. Greer Center is a full-time, residential facility for adults diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and co-occurring mental illness and/or behavioral challenges.

The lawsuit only involved one resident by the name of John Doe who has lived in the west wing of the center since May 2020.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has confirmed two victims with KFOR as of Friday afternoon.

The Greer Center was John Doe’s long-term permanent residence, according to court records.

The lawsuit alleges Greer Center employees, on multiple occasions, would take either bed sheets or wet towels and wrap them around a resident’s neck to strangle them until they passed out.

“After the resident lost consciousness, the staff members wold then strike the victim in the chest and abdomen repeatedly until [Joe Doe] woke up. One witness said the staff would play this choke-and-revive game multiple times during their shift. John Doe was a target of this abuse on several occasions,” court records read.

The lawsuit claims another resident is believed to have been “the victim of this sick game at least 40 times.”

Bruising from alleged abuse at Robert M. Greer Center in Enid. Photo courtesy Enid Police Department. Bruising from alleged abuse at Robert M. Greer Center in Enid. Photo courtesy Enid Police Department.

During one “choke-and-revive” session, the staff allegedly became worried they may have killed a resident because the victim was not waking up after being strangled.

The lawsuit claims Greer Center staff then grabbed the resident by the back of his head/neck and threw him headfirst into a nearby door, after which he regained consciousness. That resident is said to have an intellectual disability that gives him the mental functioning of a 4-year-old.

Greer Center employees are also accused of waterboarding and beating residents in the facility’s showers. The John Doe in the case is an alleged victim of this as well.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims Greer Center employees would use food from outside the facility to bribe residents into fighting each other.

“I’ve been doing this for over ten years now. It’s some of the worst conduct, most depraved conduct I think I’ve ever seen, given the type of facility we’re talking about, the vulnerability of the residents there. Some of them can’t talk, can’t communicate. They’re non-verbal. They can’t even report what’s happening to them. And you combine that with what seems to be a coordinated effort amongst the caretakers of this facility to keep this all hidden,” said one of the attorneys representing John Doe, Ross Leonoudikis. “We’re not talking about one bad apple that got away with it. We’re talking about a whole wing of bad apples.”

According to court records, at least one Greer Center staff member would serve as a lookout as the abuse was happening.

The abuse would happen after 5 p.m. when the second-shift was present, said court documents.

Greer Center staff would also allegedly intimidate residents to prevent them from reporting abuse, including by lurking close by and threatening residents when they were talking to loved ones over the phone.

The lawsuit indicates there have been several DHS investigations into the Greer Center, but because victims were non-verbal, severely developmentally disabled, or both, the complaints could not be substantiated. It also claims Greer Center employees would not cooperate with DHS investigators.

DHS confirms there have been prior investigations, adding, “Traditional verbal communication is a challenge for some residents at the Greer Center, which may add complexity to any investigation. Our investigative staff also employ the use of forensic interviewing techniques and behavioral analysis to aid in these complex investigations. It is now clear that there was a pattern of deception by the alleged perpetrators in their interviews. This deception made it difficult to gain a full understanding of the allegations and corroborate reports.”

DHS External Communications and Media Relations Administrator, Casey White told KFOR previous complaints against the Greer Center are being reopened.

“The overall investigation into Greer is ongoing and new information is coming in each day that either adds to or modifies the currently ongoing/open investigations,” stated White.

A former employee claims to have also repeatedly reported the abuse to Greer Center Unit Program Manager, Marc Tatro, but the complaint was allegedly ignored.

Greer Center employees retaliated against other caretakers for reporting the abuse, according to court documents.

There are six alleged abusers as of Friday afternoon who worked for the Greer Center.

“Everybody was watching this go on and helping conceal it,” said Leonoudikis. “We have employees saying caretakers conspired about how they were going to hide their conduct and keep it quiet. It is a systemic, coordinated effort to abuse these most vulnerable residents and keep that abuse hidden. It’s truly sickening and really heartbreaking.”

He told KFOR some residents are working on transferring to another facility while others have no options.

“Some of them are still living in the very place they were abused and they’re scared. They feel unsafe, they feel unprotected. Some of them don’t have, you know, not only our client, but others don’t even have family members right now they can go to. Some of them are very, very, very vulnerable and they need protection,” said Leonoudikis. “Many of them don’t have anywhere to go right now, maybe in the process of transferring. But as we all know, that can be a slow moving process.”

Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation has managed and operated the Greer Center for the last 23 years.

Records show DHS has paid Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation $35,941,760.33 since 2009 for “professional services.”

A 2021 audit shows the State paid an additional $24,307,035 for that year for the “management of facility for State of Oklahoma.”

However, that $24M+ does not appear in online state documents as of Friday afternoon.

“What we’re going to have to investigate is the relationship between Liberty and the state. We do not need the state as a defendant in this lawsuit because as far as we’re aware right now, Liberty is the one who’s been in charge of it,” said Leonoudikis.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services with a list of questions including how long the state’s contract is with Liberty, how much Liberty is being paid on an annual basis to manage the Greer Center, and if the state could potentially receive a refund for services because of this case.

OMES said only DHS does business with Liberty, not the state.

The agency was unable to locate records showing the $24M+ paid for the “management of facility for State of Oklahoma.”

One Greer Center mother emailed News 4 Thursday night asking for answers.

“My son is currently at the Robert Greer Center [and] has been for almost a year now. He was court ordered to go there [because] of [an] incident that happened. He is autistic. I am not able to get any information on his case, how long he has to be there, any kind of plan for his sentencing. He has been no trouble the whole time he’s been there. [The] last couple of times he was almost in tears wanting to know when he can come home. As a mother, it’s the hardest thing not to have an answer for [my] son!! He says he was involved in the abuse but it worries me. Why can’t they give us answers on what to expect?” she wrote.

DHS said it has notified all known potential victims’ families and has offered counseling and other resources to support them.

“We have also notified the family members or guardians of residents who are not believed to be victims,” said White. “Oklahoma Human Services investigations into abuse or neglect at residential treatment facilities include interviews with any victims, witnesses and collateral contacts to ensure a complete picture of any incidents may be obtained. In addition to the agency’s ongoing investigations, which are being conducted in cooperation with the Enid Police Department and others, Oklahoma Human Services continues to examine processes, policies and statutes and is taking every action within our power to prevent this from happening again.”

If family members or guardians believe their loved one was a victim of abuse or if they have information about these allegations, DHS urges them to call 800-522-3511.

If the family members or guardians have questions about this situation, they may contact DHS at telldds@okdhs.org.

Liberty Healthcare Chief Operating Officer, Sue Nayda said, “We are aware of the lawsuit and it is our practice to not comment on pending litigation.”

So far, six former Greer Center employees have been arrested, eight staff members have been fired, and the facility manager has resigned.

Leonoudikis and his co-counsel, Cameron Spradling have demanded a jury trial in this case.

“That’s part of the system, you know, getting us in front of a jury of your peers and and explaining to them what has happened here to a loved one,” said Leonoudikis. “Nobody was looking out for anybody. We think it’s important for a jury to hear that. We think it’s important for a jury to consider the conduct of the defendants in this case. Punitive damages are at issue here, and I don’t think that I could describe a more appropriate case for that.

He believes he and his co-counsel will win this case.

The next step in this lawsuit is the discovery phase.