OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an inmate against a local detention officer.

Robert Dewayne Miller, an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, filed a lawsuit against a detention officer, claiming negligence, violation of civil rights, and intentional inflection of emotional distress.

Miller was arrested in 2018 and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a felony.

In July of 2019, officials say a detention officer was attempting to put Miller in his cell.

“Unbeknownst to the detention officer, Miller attempted to block the closing door causing his fingertip to be severed,” a release from the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office read.

Miller was treated and underwent surgery, which was paid for by the county.

In 2020, Miller filed the civil lawsuit.

On Tuesday, a district judge dismissed the petition against the detention officer.