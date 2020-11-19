Lawsuit filed in connection to 2019 fire in downtown Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A lawsuit has been filed after a massive fire destroyed a pair of historic buildings in downtown Guthrie.

In February of 2019, a large fire destroyed two iconic businesses in downtown Guthrie and caused damage to a third.

“It’s a key piece of Guthrie’s identity,” James Long, a downtown Guthrie business owner, told KFOR.

When Long saw the massive flames shooting from two buildings near his business, he called 911 and knew he had to act fast.

“I couldn’t find anything. I was looking for a building that had a water spigot or a water hose. I couldn’t find anything. The fire actually started on the back patio or the back porch of the Furrows Flower Shop here in town,” Long said.

Fire crews from all over Logan County rushed to the scene. Fire officials say the strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread through the Furrow Flower Shop and Double Stop Fiddle Shop.

Following an investigation, the official cause of the fire was listed as “undetermined.” Since then, no criminal charges have ever been filed.

More than a year and a half after the fire, a lawsuit has been filed in the case.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance Company filed a lawsuit against Furrow Flowers and Gifts and Jeffrey Scott VanMaanen.

The lawsuit alleges that the blaze, which began at the flower shop, spread to another business, a client of the insurance company.

As a result, the insurance company is seeking a judgement of at least $75,000.

LATEST STORIES: