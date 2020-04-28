Lawsuit filed to make absentee voting easier for upcoming election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is one of three states that requires an absentee ballot to be notarized, but a lawsuit filed with the State Supreme Court on Thursday says current state statute actually allows a voter to verify their own ballot.

Something it wants the court to make clear before the next election.

“We really just think Oklahomans shouldn’t have to risk their health to exercise their right to vote,” Tatianna Cannon, with “Let Oklahoma Vote,” told KFOR.

“Let Oklahoma Vote” sent a letter last week to the State Election Board, asking them to make it easier for Oklahomans to vote via absentee ballot in the upcoming election to avoid possibly spreading COVID-19.

“We wanted to revise the ballot material to clarify that absentee ballot could either be notarized or verified by the voter,” Cannon said. “Under penalty of perjury.”

In a response, secretary Paul Ziriax said the request is “beyond the scope of the Secretary’s authority.”

The letter went on to say it would “leave Oklahoma without any verification of absentee voters.”

Following the response an ER doctor, a 68-year-old cancer survivor, and the league of women voters filed a lawsuit with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

They want the court to make it clear that a voter can self-verify without the use of a notary, something they want clearly printed on each absentee ballot.

“We want to make sure that elections are secure, and that voting is secure,” Cannon said. “We want to make sure that Oklahomans should not risk their health to exercise that right to vote.”

KFOR did reach out to the Oklahoma State Election Board for a response, but they told us they would not comment due to the pending lawsuit.

The Attorney General’s office has until Wednesday to file its response with the court.