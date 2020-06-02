Lawton Community Theatre to hold Lion King Experience summer camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Community Theatre has announced it is holding a Lion King Experience summer camp later this month.

The creative learning experience combines a one-week summer camp, rehearsal process, and fully staged production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The Lion King Experience summer camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, June 22-26, and will be managed by the theater’s Technical Director Bryson Petersen.

The summer camp is engineered for students junior high and high school aged who have a penchant for performing and a desire to learn about all aspects of theatre. In addition to this unique education from a Lincoln Center-trained teaching artist, participants will receive a welcome bag packed with education resources and LCT swag, plus a guaranteed spot in the production of “The Lion King Jr.”

“The Lion King Experience is such an amazing program,” Petersen said. “The curriculum was written by some brilliant teaching artists at Disney, and the campers really get to explore every aspect of theater from acting, singing, and dancing to directing, lighting and wardrobe design. What’s even cooler is that the ideas the students come up with in camp is what we’ll use in the actual show in August, so they’ll really get to see their own creativity through to completion.”

Petersen says he’s excited to see the creativity kids bring.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to getting kids involved in theater,” Petersen said. “Young people are so creative and bring so much energy to a project. I think, especially coming out of this pandemic, that we’ll need that energy and those ideas. The Lion King Experience is the perfect way to guide that creativity into a stellar production.”

Auditions for “The Lion King Jr.” will be virtual, and are open to camp participants and other youth performers aged eight to 18.

Participants in the Lion King Experience summer camp are guaranteed a spot in the show, but not a specific role.

All campers must submit video auditions. Audition videos must include: 32 bars (or 30 seconds of singing) of a song in the style of the show; 30 seconds of a monologue; recent headshot (a smartphone photo with good lighting and solid background will work); a resume (this can be a simple typed list of any performing experience and any relevant training, with the actor’s name, age, and contact info).

Audition videos must be submitted by midnight June 30.

Although the theater is looking forward to hosting the Lion King Experience summer camp and its production of “The Lion King Jr.,” the theater is still being cautious and will enforce CDC summer camp guidelines in order to keep participants safe.

“The health and safety of our patrons and actors is of the utmost importance to us at LCT,” Petersen said. “We are taking precautions to ensure we provide a safe and healthy environment for rehearsals and performances, including the use of medical-grade sanitizers, social distancing protocols, touchless thermometers to check each person’s temperature, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Performances will take place at McMahon Memorial Auditorium to facilitate social distancing for actors and patrons. LCT is closely monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines, and will update any and all plans in accordance with necessary safety protocols.”

“The Lion King Jr.” performances will take place August 7-16 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Chance Harmon, the theater’s executive director, said he is excited for LCT to produce “The Lion King Jr.” for the community’s young performers.

“We at LCT are excited to provide this bold, fun, jam-packed opportunity for youth performers in our area,” Harmon said. “This is a great chance for newbies to get a well-rounded introduction to the craft of theater, as well as veteran performers to hone their chops. We encourage everyone to sign up for camp, and even if you don’t participate in camp, we want you to come audition. ‘The Lion King Jr.’ is a powerful story and an experience you will not want to miss.”

The cost to participate in LCT’s Lion King Experience summer camp is $89.

Camp is for students aged 10 to 18. Eight and nine year olds who are interested in the summer camp, email Petersen at brysonpetersen93@gmail.com to inquire about opportunities for young performers.

Lawton Community Theatre is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma.