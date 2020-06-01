Lawton Community Theatre to reopen, begin prepping for upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) — Lawton Community Theatre is reopening its theater beginning Monday, and will also start prepping for its upcoming benefit and summer children’s production.

Lawton Community Theatre closed its doors on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the theater will be reopening its box office on June 1, the theater, its personnel and its patrons will need to follow new safety guidelines, theater officials say.

According to Marsha Thomas, LCT board president, those entering the theater will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be wearing masks when people visit the theater, and we ask visitors to wear a mask as well,” she said. “We will also be practicing social distancing and personal hygiene. A thorough sanitation plan will be put in place for when we start hosting rehearsals.”

The theater will soon host rehearsals for its summer benefit and its summer children’s production. The performances for the benefit and children’s production will take place at McMahon Memorial Auditorium later this summer. According to Chance Harmon, the theater’s executive director, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium will allow audience members to social distance comfortably.

“As much as we would love to have an audience back at LCT, it just isn’t the right time,” he said. “We want our actors to be safe and we want our audience to be safe. The McMahon Memorial Auditorium has the space we need to guarantee the safety of our actors and audience.”

The LCT Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting June 1.

Lawton Community Theatre is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma.