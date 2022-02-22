OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Comanche County Hospital Authority (CCHA) and two of its doctors have agreed to pay $550,000 to the United States to settle civil penalty claims for writing prescriptions without the proper vetting.

Under the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970, prescriptions for controlled substances must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of his professional practice.

According to the Department of Justice, Troy L. Harden, D.O., and Moncy Varkey, D.O. were employed by CCHA and practiced medicine on behalf of Lawton Community Health Care Center, Inc. (CCMH).

United States Attorney Robert J. Troester says from November 2016 to August 2018, Drs. Harden and Varkey issued prescriptions for various non-opioid Schedule II Controlled Substances, without establishing a doctor-patient relationship via a face-to-face encounter with the patient.

During this time, CCHA was responsible for certain CCMH operations including administration, management, and regulatory compliance.

The Justice Department alleges the prescriptions issued by Drs. Harden and Varkey were outside the usual course of professional practice and that CCHA neglected to implement appropriate prescribing policies and procedures.

To resolve these allegations, CCHA and Drs. Harden and Varkey agreed to pay a total of $550,000 to the United States.

In reaching this settlement, Drs. Harden and Varkey and CCHA did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.

The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case.