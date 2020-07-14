Lawton man facing federal charges after allegedly robbing bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Lawton man was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month for bank robbery in which he allegedly used a fake bomb.

John Scott Brooks, 36, of Lawton, allegedly robbed the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union in Lawton on March 23.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brooks reportedly used a fake bomb during the robbery.

Law enforcement had previously arrest Brooks on April 2 for the robbery.

If convicted on Count 1, Brooks faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution. In Count 2 of the indictment, Brooks is charged with conveying a bomb threat during the robbery. If convicted on Count 2, Brooks faces a maximum penalty of up to a 10-year sentence, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

