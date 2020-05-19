Lawton man hit by car while running across interstate, dies at the scene

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton man died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across a stretch of interstate.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are not yet releasing the name of the man who was fatally injured.

The man was struck at approximately 5:13 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, one and a half miles south of Medicine Park in Comanche County, according to an OHP news release.

Officials said that the man was trying to run across I-44 East when he was struck by a 2007 Kia Rondo.

The man died at the scene from massive injuries, the news release states.