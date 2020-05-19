Lawton man hit by car while running across interstate, dies at the scene

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton man died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across a stretch of interstate.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are not yet releasing the name of the man who was fatally injured.
The man was struck at approximately 5:13 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, one and a half miles south of Medicine Park in Comanche County, according to an OHP news release.
Officials said that the man was trying to run across I-44 East when he was struck by a 2007 Kia Rondo.
The man died at the scene from massive injuries, the news release states.