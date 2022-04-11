LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A federal judged has sentenced a Lawton man to 120 months in prison for robbing a bank with a fake bomb.

Per evidence presented at trial in April 2021, on March 23, 2020, John Scott Brooks, 39, of Lawton pulled up to the drive-through teller lane of the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union and put a fake bomb and note in the teller drawer. Brooks then held up a device that showed a timer counting down. The teller then gave bank proceeds to Brooks, who then grabbed the fake bomb and left.

Further evidence at the trial showed Brooks created a cover story in an attempt to get away with the robbery, which included changing the appearance of his vehicle, erasing electronic information from his cell phone and driving to another banks and then to Wichita Falls, Texas, so he would be able to tell law enforcement he was at another location during the time of the robbery.

However, evidence at trial proved Brooks’ guilt, as the bank teller testified, there was bank surveillance footage of the robbery, a bank robbery list was found at his home, a vehicle image comparison analysis performed by an FBI forensic examiner showed the changes Brooks had made and multiple witnesses testified that they recognized Brooks from a still photo of the surveillance footage.

Ultimately, Brooks was found guilty of one count of bank robbery.

At sentencing, Brooks was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Scott Palk cited the serious nature of the offense, Brooks’ criminal history and the impact the robbery had on the bank teller, among other things, in support of the sentence.

Brooks is also to serve five years of supervised release after he is released from federal prison.