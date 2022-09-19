LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department says a 21-year-old man died Saturday evening after falling into Lake Lawtonka.

According to the police report, officers were called to the lake around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, where witnesses say 21-year-old Jarris Willingham fell into the water from a ‘personal watercraft’ and did not resurface.

Authorities conducted a search until divers with the Lawton Police Department Dive Team recovered Willingham’s body on Sept. 18 around 11:30 a.m.

Willingham was not wearing a life vest when he was found, investigators say.

The Lawton Police Department says this remains an ongoing investigation.