LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police have identified a man arrested in connection to a homicide.

On Tuesday, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of NW Lake for a shooting.

When police arrived, they “made contact with the male, Cody Newman, who was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Gilliespie in connection to the incident.

He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.