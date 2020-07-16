Lawton police investigate alleged drive-by shooting; one woman shot

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who was shot Wednesday told Lawton police that she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Lawton police officers traveled to the 2300 block of NW Terrace Hills in response to a report of a woman shot in the leg, according to a Lawton Police Department news release.

Officers located the woman and performed first aid on her until medical workers arrived.

The woman told police that she was driving near NW 79th and Andrews when she saw a small, white vehicle, according to the news release.

“She stated that the occupants in the car then fired several shots at her vehicle. One of the bullets struck her in the leg causing non-life threatening injuries,” the news release states.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are asking if anyone has any information or possibly cameras that might have captured the incident to contact the department,” the news release states.

Call the Lawton Police Department at (580) 581-3270 to provide information about the shooting. You can also report information anonymously at Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at lawtoncrimstoppers.com.

