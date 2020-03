LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are searching for clues after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m. on March 25, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 4500 block of S.W. Park Ave. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Darian Harris dead from a gunshot wound.

At this point, no arrests have made.