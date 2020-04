LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Lawton after a fatal shooting this week, police say.

On Tuesday, around 10:40 p.m., Lawton police were called to the 1800 block of N.W. Lake for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they “made contact with the male, Cody Newman, who was pronounced dead on scene.”

According to authorities, a suspect is in custody, but a name has not yet been released.

Lawton police say what led up to the shooting is under investigation.