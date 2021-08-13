Lawton Police cancel search for missing teen with autism, thyroid disorder

19-year-old Natalie Cole

Update 8/13, 4:30 p.m. – Authorities say she has been located and is safe.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department needs your help locating a missing 19-year-old girl who authorities say “functions as a 12-year-old.”

Natalie Cole was last seen at 5535 NW Cache Rd. in Lawton.

Cole is described as a 5’5″ white female with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

  • 19-year-old Natalie Cole
Photos provided by the Lawton Police Department

She was last seen wearing red, grey, and black pajamas pants, a black shirt, and white crocs.

She has a thyroid disorder, is on the spectrum and functions as a 12-year-old, say police.

If you see Cole or know of her whereabouts, call 580-581-3272.

