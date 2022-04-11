LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect after finding a man dead while responding to an assault call.

Officers were called to 219 SW 23rd Place on an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, they located Ian Martinez deceased at the scene.

Authorities say a warrant has been issued for John Bourne, who is the primary suspect in this incident.

The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident.

Officials say more information will be released as it is discovered.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact investigators at lawtoncrimestoppers.com or download the ‘355-INFO’ mobile app to submit a tip.