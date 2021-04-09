Lawton police searching for missing 58-year-old man

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Lawton are searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department are searching for 58-year-old Ralph Keys.

Keys was reported missing in the 800 block of S.W. Park in Lawton around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

However, investigators say witnesses have placed him walking toward Geronimo on 6th and 11th around 3:45 p.m.

Ralph Keys

Keys was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Officials say he was also carrying a laundry basket.

Investigators say he has Asperger’s and has the mentality of a 12-year-old.

He is described as a white man standing 5’2″ tall, and bald with glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Lawton police at (580) 581-3272.

