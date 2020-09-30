Lawton police switching to e-tickets for traffic violations

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Lawton are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as they work to improve safety for children in the community.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they are training on their new Tyler Technologies e-ticket system.

Authorities say the system will allow officers to issue citations digitally, which will expedite the traffic stop and increase officer safety.

On Tuesday, officers began using the system in high traffic areas around Lawton High School and Eisenhower High School.

LATEST STORIES: