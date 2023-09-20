LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has confirmed that customers in the Lawton area are experiencing outages due to a fire at a PSO substation.

PSO’s website states, customers affected by this outage should plan to be without power today and potentially into Thursday as PSO teams work to restore service safely.

PSO says currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

PSO is advising its customer base that it is coordinating with local emergency management authorities and will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Officials say customers in the Lawton area who have power can help with the restoration effort by conserving energy.

Limit the use of large appliances like dishwashers and clothes dryers, and set thermostats a few degrees higher.

PSO customers can call the Customer Service Center at 1-833-776-7697 (1-833-PSO-POWR) for any other customer service issues.

No further information has been released.