LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans are sheltering in place after a tornado leaves downed power lines on the western sides of Lawton.

KFOR’s Natalie Clydesdale is in Lawton on Gore boulevard assessing the extent of the tornado damage to businesses. Broken windows and debri can be seen everywhere. No injuries have been reported.

Tornado damage in Lawton, Oklahoma, Image courtesy KFOR

Damage was also located at Candlewood Apartments which suffered heavy storm damage.

Tornado damage in Lawton, Oklahoma, Image courtesy KFOR

McIntrye Law Chopper 4 was over the scene with the views of the damage with high wind damage snapping power poles near ground level.

