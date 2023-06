LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans are sheltering in place after a tornado leaves downed power lines on the western sides of Lawton.

McIntrye Law Chopper 4 was over the scene with the views of the damage with high wind damage snapping power poles near ground level.

Tornado damage in Lawton, Oklahoma. Image KFOR.

No injuries are being reported at this time.