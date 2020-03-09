Lawton woman dead, two others injured after crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that left one woman dead and two others injured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that left one woman dead and two others injured.

It happened on March 8, just before 9:30 p.m., on I-40 near Penn in Oklahoma City.

According to a trooper’s report, a 2017 Toyota and 2016 Volvo were traveling westbound on the interstate when the Toyota departed the roadway to the left, striking the center barrier. The vehicle then reentered the roadway, coming to a rest on the inside lane. That’s when the Volvo hit the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, 52-year-old Elizabeth Copeland, of Lawton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Copeland had two passengers in the vehicle, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another was admitted in good condition.

The driver of the Volvo was treated and released at the scene, while a passenger in that vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The report states Copeland’s condition is under investigation.