LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Lottery officials say one lucky Lawton resident has won a Grand Fortune on a scratcher ticket.

Adriane claimed her $1,000,000 prize at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center on Thursday.

Oklahoma Lottery officials say the winning Grand Fortune Scratcher was purchased at the EZ GO in Lawton.

This big win makes Adriane the Oklahoma Lottery’s 78th millionaire and the first top prize winner for the Grand Fortune Scratcher.

Two more Grand Fortune Scratcher $1 million top prizes are still available, according to lottery officials.

