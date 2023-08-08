TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — The last three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say the fight for justice isn’t over.

Less than a month after a Tulsa county judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at reparations, lawyers are working to give the case new life.

Damario Solomon-Simmons and his team have been working endlessly for the last three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in hopes to give them justice for the suffering they have endured since that terrible day.

“We can’t make the supreme court do the right thing,” Damario, Lawyer with Solomon Simmons Law said. “We have given them all the information, facts and the law to give the opportunity to do the right thing. It is up to them.”

Lawyers are asking the Oklahoma State Supreme Court to retain the case that was dismissed last month. The lawsuit centers on a years’ long effort to compel the city of Tulsa and others to compensate for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Why does the court hold survivors of the race massacre to a different standard than every other litigate in Oklahoma,” Eric Miller said.

“We have trials just to get into trials and that has been the history of many black folks for as long as I have been living,” Regina Goodwin, State Rep. said.

Being met with unjust and unfair rulings, stating their lawsuit falls in both a public nuisance claim and a unjust enrichment claim, yet the lawyers say the courts are bending the law to exclude their lawsuit.

“They provided a road map for us and showed us a public nuisance claim is crimes that involves injury to property and their can simply be no doubt that the massacre fits squarely within the bounds that this supreme court decided just two years ago,” Erika Simonson, member of survivors legal team.

“It is right there in the name,” Randall Adams, lawyer with Schulte Roth & Zabel said. “Unjust enrichment, it is fundamentally unjust for the city of Tulsa which perpetrated the massacre to make money off of the massacre at the expense of people like the plaintiffs in our case, our clients, the last three living survivors.”

While they have a hard battle ahead, they say they will continue to fight for what is right.

“We are not going anywhere,” Goodwin said. As long as their is injustice, there will be folks on the side of right that will be trying to get folks in Oklahoma to do the right thing.”

It’s now up to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to reverse the dismissal. The appeal was filed Friday and it is unknown when the supreme court will consider it.