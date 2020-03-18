Layoffs mean many in the state could be filing for unemployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Many businesses around the metro will be closing their doors for the COVID-19 outbreak could mean many employees in Oklahoma will be laid off.

“I was telephoned by my manager last night and told I won't be needed until April 3rd,” said David Bowls.

That’s how Bowls got the news that he had been laid off his cashier job at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Bowls says he will try to get temporary work at a local grocery store, but unemployment could be an option.

“If you are out of work through no fault of your own, then you will be able to qualify for unemployment,” said Jon Miley of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).

“Our claims were going down until this happened, but now we expect a very high volume of claims,” said Miley.

The OESC offices are now close to contain the spread of coronavirus, but Miley says going online is the way to go anyway. Just make sure to have your contact info and social security card ready.

“We will be checking IDs to make sure we don’t have any fraudulent claims filed,” said Miley

It important to remember that unemployment won't completely repay all the lost income.

“The benefits will probably be half or less of their take-home when they were working but it will be enough to pay the basic bills and get by until they can get back to work,” said Miley.

With these coronavirus-induced layoffs, workers can file for temporary unemployment if their boss gives them a return-to-work date within 8 weeks.

“That will help the employer keep their trained team together until they can get back again,” said Miley.

Now, unemployment is typically for workers who have been at their current job for 6-9 months, but Miley says the Federal Government could pass disaster unemployment measures that would cover newer employees.

Click on this link if you need to file.