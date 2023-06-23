OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of dollars will be allocated to relocate a hospital to Oklahoma County.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate an additional $500,000 to relocate Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City.

So far, the county has committed $1.5 million for the project.

Organizers say moving Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma County will allow the hospital to expand its reach, while also providing a comprehensive approach to mental health services in the area.

The hospital will provide over 300 inpatient beds for adolescent and adult care.

It will also offer additional options for outpatient care in Oklahoma County.

“Bringing Griffin Memorial Psychiatric Hospital to Oklahoma County will provide another option for our residents who are in need of mental health services and will likely alleviate pressure on our county jail. This funding is a win-win for all partners involved and the community,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert.

Blumert says the facility would alleviate the burden on emergency rooms, law enforcement agencies, and other community resources.

Griffin Memorial Hospital is currently located in Norman. In 1890, the building was named High Gate College. It became the Oklahoma Sanitarium Company before being purchased by the state in 1915 to become Central State Hospital.