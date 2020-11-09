Leaders to unveil new Medal of Honor Memorial on Veteran’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders say they will host a ceremony to unveil a new memorial park.

On Nov. 11, civic leaders will unveil the new Oklahoma Medal of Honor Memorial at Manuel Perez Park.

The memorial plaza is dedicated to every Oklahoman who earned the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest award for valor.

The new park is named for Manuel Perez, Jr., an Oklahoma City native who earned the medal on Luzon in the Philippines in 1945.

“We’re happy to be able to properly honor Medal of Honor recipient Manuel Perez with this new park and memorial,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the park, 21 SE 17th Street.

