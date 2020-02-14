Learn history of the bison at new exhibit in Enid museum

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A new exhibit featuring the history of the American Bison has opened at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid.

According to the Heritage Center’s website, the “Bison Exhibit” tells “the tragic history of this majestic animal, its rescue from near extinction, and the story of people across North America working to preserve the bison as a vibrant part of our future.”

The National Buffalo Foundation has made the exhibit available for tour across North America.

“The American Bison was such an important mammal all across North America, both ecologically and culturally,” said Heritage Center Director Jake Krumwiede. “Their rapid decline to near extinction was catastrophic, but also symbolic of the changes happening in the ever-evolving American West in the latter half of the nineteenth century. The conservation efforts made in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries are admirable, to say the least.”

The exhibit opened to the public on Feb. 11 and will stay open through March 24.

Visitors to the Heritage Center can see the exhibit at no additional cost, with the regular price of admission.

The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid.