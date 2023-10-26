PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is hosting a chunky knit blanket workshop just in time for winter.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the workshop is planned for Thursday, November 16, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd.

Guests can pick their yarn color when they arrive at the workshop. OHS says colors are a first-come, first-served basis and some colors may be limited.

For $89, officials say all of the material needed to make a 40″ x 50″ blanket will be provided. The class is limited to 20 people and registration is required. All funds go towards the Pawnee Bill Ranch Clydesdale program.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.

To register, visit arworkshop.com.