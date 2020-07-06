Learn more about Oklahoma’s state parks through new app

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has plenty of beauty to see with more than 30 state parks, but where do you start?

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has created a new app that will make it easier for travelers to find nearby state parks and learn more about what’s available at each one.

The Oklahoma State Parks app is available for free in Apple’s App Store and in the Google Play Store.

“The Oklahoma State Parks are not a one-size-fits-all experience,” said Jerry Winchester, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. “There is truly something for everyone at these parks, and we wanted an app that would allow travelers to easily see all the opportunities available to them. This app should make trip planning easier and provide a better user experience for visitors once they get to the parks.”

The app features information on each park, and it provides links for users to book camping and lodging reservations and tee times for the state park golf courses. Each park also has a deals page that showcases available discounts.

The app also provides extensive information for the many Oklahoma State Parks hiking trails, including maps, trail length and type.

“To have our state park amenities now available to our visitors in one easy-to-use app is exciting,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “Especially the trails information, since there are so many hiking, biking and equestrian opportunities in our state parks.”

