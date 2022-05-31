OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to learn to row, RIVERSPORT OKC is teaching you the basics for free.

RIVERSPORT OKC is hosting a free Learn to Row Day on Saturday, June 4 at the Lake Overholser Boathouse.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can learn the basics of rowing with sessions beginning every half hour.

Organizers say participants will start on land rowing machines before moving to Oar Boards to get on the water.

“You don’t have to be an athlete to make it happen,” explained RIVERSPORT OKC Director Mike Knopp. “Recreational rowers range in age from 12 to 90, it’s never too early or too late to take up the sport.”

Learn to Row Day is open to anyone 14 and older. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, tennis shoes and socks, and bring a hat, sunglasses, water bottle, and sunscreen.

The event is free but registration is required.