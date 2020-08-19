Leash laws in effect at Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Chickasaw National Recreation Area say they are cracking down on enforcing leash laws after several incidents with pets, including a dog bite over the past weekend.

Law enforcement rangers will be increasing enforcement of leash laws.

Authorities say all pets must be on a leash of no longer than six feet, or under another secure means of physical control such as a carrier or stroller. Pets may not be left unattended at any time.

Pets are allowed in most areas, but are not allowed inside buildings, along the trails east of the Travertine Nature Center, or at Little Niagara, Bear Falls, or Panther Falls.

“Parks can be wonderful places to bring your pets,” says Superintendent Bill Wright, “but crowded areas such as visitor centers or swimming holes can be very stressful, making normally well behaved animals react in unexpected ways, so we don’t allow animals in those areas. We have almost twenty miles of trails where pets owners can take their animals that we welcome you to use. All we ask is for you to keep your animals on a leash or in a carrier. Keeping them under physical control is important for the safety of other people, your and their pets, and for our wild animals. This will allow us to keep as much of the park open to pets as possible.”

