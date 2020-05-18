HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBCNews) – An actor best known for his role in comedy ‘Leave it to Beaver’ has died at the age of 76.

Ken Osmond, who is known for playing Eddie Haskell on the television series, died on Monday morning, his manager confirmed to NBC News.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed,” a statement from son Eric Osmond read.

In 1957, Osmond auditioned for the role of Eddie Haskell, which was originally supposed to be a guest appearance. However, producers were so impressed with Osmond that they kept his character around for 234 episodes.

Initially, Osmond continued working as an actor once the show ended.

However, he ultimately joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970.

Ten years later, Osmond was shot five times while in a foot chase with a suspected car thief. His bulletproof vest protected him from four of the bullets, and the fifth bullet ricocheted off his belt buckle.

Osmond was placed on disability and retired from the force in 1988.