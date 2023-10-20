(NEXSTAR) – More than 85,000 people packed up their things and left Oklahoma in 2022, new Census data released Thursday revealed.

But most of those folks didn’t go too far. The No. 1 destination for people leaving the Sooner State was just across the Red River. The Census estimates about 24,000 people made the move from Oklahoma to Texas last year.

Continuing that trend, the second and third most popular states for people leaving Oklahoma were other neighboring states: Kansas and Arkansas. About 6,500 former Oklahoma residents went north, while 6,000 went east.

Even the fourth and fifth most popular destinations share a border with Oklahoma, albeit smaller ones. About 4,500 people moved from Oklahoma to Colorado, and 3,500 moved to Missouri, according to the data.

The least likely destinations for Oklahomans leaving the state were Delaware, Maine, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

The new data comes the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

But even with tens of thousands of people hopping across Oklahoma’s many borders, the state saw more people move in than move out last year. An estimated 118,000 people relocated to Oklahoma. Continuing the trend of neighborly love, more than 26,000 new arrivals were from Texas.