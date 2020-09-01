LeFlore County reports two water rescues, roads washed out

Local

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office reports two water rescues that were conducted this morning after rain moved through the area.

Crews evacuated a home on Lone Prairie Road in the Shady Point area. A family was in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The other water rescue occurred between Wiser and Poteau when a man was seen standing on top of a car submerged in water. The car was stalled out in high water.

He has been rescued and was not injured.

Several roads are flooded and washed out in the county.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter