Legal experts say many Oklahomans at risk of being evicted in next 2 months

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large number of Oklahomans are at risk of being evicted from their home, according to a business research website.
The website AdvisorSmith states that 11 percent of rental households in Oklahoma are at risk of eviction in the next two months.
That percentage is more than 2 percent higher than the nationwide average, according to the website.
AdvisorSmith CEO Adrian Mak joined KFOR through Zoom on Wednesday to discuss evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and protection options for renters.
Watch the above video for Mak’s insight into this worrisome matter.
