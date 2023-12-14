OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An organization is offering help to families needing counsel and facing eviction.

The non-profit Legal Aid Services (LASO) expanded its ‘impactful right to counsel’ initiative to three ZIP codes: 73120, 73111 and 73119.

“Thousands are losing their housing are being denied housing for lack of legal assistance,” said Michel Figgins, LASO Executive Director.

Figgins said the organization has a good track record and have been able to save 90% of their families from getting evicted.

“Ideally we’ll be providing right to counsel throughout Oklahoma City, stop the leak, prevent the flow of eviction,” said Figgins.

It made a big difference for Shaunique Cassa.

“I was freaked out, I didn’t know what to expect. I was expecting the worst,” said Cassa. “If they weren’t there, I wouldn’t have known what to do,” said Cassa.

Cassa is a mom of seven living in the 73119 ZIP code who was facing eviction.

“I didn’t have the money to pay for rent,” said Cassa.

That’s until she reached out to LASO for help.

“I was able to stay in my apartment, they were able to talk to my landlord and we were able to come to an agreement,” said Cassa.

The group got Cassa’s case dismissed free of charge, something she said she wants others in the same situation to know about.

“There is hope. There is hope Just finding that legal aid services that brought me a peace of mind, a sense of peace,” said Casa.