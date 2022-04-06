OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the Old West’s greatest legends is coming to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

“Living History: Bass Reeves at the Crossroads” will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the National Cowboy Museum.

Bass Reeves himself, as portrayed by Ernest Marsh, will tell the story of his legend.

Ernest Marsh as Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. Photo courtesy of Ernest Marsh.

Reeves was born into slavery but rose up and became not only one of the first Black U.S. Marshals in Indian Territory, but also one of the most feared and accomplished marshals in the land. He also served as a Muskogee policeman in his later years.

The living history presentation will include dinner.

Tickets are $55 each and $50 for Cowboy Museum members.

Registration is required by April 8. The Museum has set up a registration page on its website.

Marsh will also present a living history lesson on Reeves on April 20.